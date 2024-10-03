Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global assumed coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

