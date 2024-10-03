Insider Selling: Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) SVP Sells $1,450,020.00 in Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) SVP Matthew Lyne sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,450,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,118.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE VAL opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. Research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAL shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valaris from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAL. Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Valaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,040,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,525,000 after acquiring an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,882,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,272,000 after purchasing an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after purchasing an additional 186,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

