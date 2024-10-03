Lai Wang Sells 5,000 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.35, for a total value of $1,101,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 920,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,924,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BeiGene Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $233.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.75. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $238.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.61.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.64) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 101,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $1,319,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,632,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,336,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,636,000 after acquiring an additional 285,397 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

