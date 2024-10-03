LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,326.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares in the company, valued at $658,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 33.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in LTC Properties by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

