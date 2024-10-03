United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.3-$30.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.90 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.800 EPS.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 3.9 %

UNFI stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.85. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.64.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

