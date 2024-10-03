Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target at $26.83

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

PPBI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,888.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.81 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 183.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1,015.38%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

