Critical Survey: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVRx and Baxter International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 5 0 2.71 Baxter International 1 8 2 0 2.09

CVRx currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 57.27%. Baxter International has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.76%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Baxter International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

75.3% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CVRx has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baxter International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVRx and Baxter International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $44.39 million 4.23 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.52 Baxter International $15.00 billion 1.22 $2.66 billion $5.20 6.92

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Baxter International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -122.52% -77.62% -51.34% Baxter International 16.51% 18.06% 5.21%

Summary

Baxter International beats CVRx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company’s products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors’ offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

