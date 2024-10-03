Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $618,150.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $618,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $578,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $572,715.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of ALTR opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $101.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.88 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the software’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,041,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $12,490,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after acquiring an additional 932,717 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

