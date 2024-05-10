Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The company has a market cap of $889.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $29,435.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,102 shares of company stock valued at $85,207 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

