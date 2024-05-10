Spire Wealth Management Sells 50 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,636.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,499.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,449.19. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,644.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.69.

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

