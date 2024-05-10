Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

UBS Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE UBS opened at $28.98 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

