Spire Wealth Management Buys 330 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

CNI opened at $127.25 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.71%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.