Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,072.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $250.63 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

