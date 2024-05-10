Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 486 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 28,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $197.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $133.13 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The stock has a market cap of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.97 and a 200 day moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

