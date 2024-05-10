Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Celsius Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $82.07 on Friday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.08. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CELH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,499,404. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

