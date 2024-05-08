Swiss National Bank Sells 18,300 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 790,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $40,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.57.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

