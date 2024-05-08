Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,723,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,121. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $435.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $445.97 and its 200-day moving average is $454.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.