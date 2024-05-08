Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 99,730 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 99,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $308,165.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $10,370.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 11,796 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $35,270.04.

On Friday, April 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 43,509 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $133,572.63.

On Monday, April 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 21,794 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $66,035.82.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 700 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $2,170.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 725 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $2,298.25.

On Friday, April 12th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 546 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $1,698.06.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 23,881 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $73,314.67.

On Monday, April 8th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 3,971 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $12,667.49.

On Monday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,163 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $13,113.45.

Five Point Price Performance

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $461.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Five Point by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Point by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,548,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

