Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

