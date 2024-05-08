Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,103 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Commerce Bancshares worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.76. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

