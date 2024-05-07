Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS.
Spirit Airlines Stock Down 10.0 %
Spirit Airlines stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $365.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.41.
Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on SAVE
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.