NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,449,000 after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,270,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NetApp by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,109,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after acquiring an additional 266,812 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 899,155 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 179,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $862,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

NetApp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

