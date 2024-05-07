Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,788 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

CHD stock opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

