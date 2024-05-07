MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Cut to Neutral at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 44.9% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.