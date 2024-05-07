Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

