Wynn Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,564 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Wynn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 507,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,007 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

