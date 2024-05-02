Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veradigm by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 3,140,483 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 16.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after buying an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after acquiring an additional 165,642 shares during the period.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.