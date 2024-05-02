Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

VGK opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

