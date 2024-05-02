Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,033 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 134,792 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $107,765.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,001.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,278,591 shares of company stock valued at $750,893,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE DT opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.57 and a 1 year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.