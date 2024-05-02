Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.22% of Old Republic International worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

ORI opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.