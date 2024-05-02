Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 975 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $16,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 193,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.