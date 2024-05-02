Raymond James & Associates Takes $170,000 Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,999,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,224 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,598,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,251,000 after buying an additional 1,802,959 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,476,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after buying an additional 2,169,132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,315,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 476,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,555 shares of company stock valued at $664,688 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

