JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 530 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 103,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 507,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,663,000 after buying an additional 162,007 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,410,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,620,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

Shares of JPM opened at $191.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.88 and a 200 day moving average of $171.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

