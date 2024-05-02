Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 977,800 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 886,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter valued at $19,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $15,556,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

