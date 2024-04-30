Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 681.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 387,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 337,744 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 531,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,525,000 after acquiring an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

