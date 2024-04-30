Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $19,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2191 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

