Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

