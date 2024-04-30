Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $48.88 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $48,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 563,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 48,946 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

