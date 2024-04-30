Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $47.89 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $47,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,177,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

RHP stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

