Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $34,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ASML by 408.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in ASML by 22.4% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in ASML by 29.0% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in ASML by 7.9% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $918.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $362.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $955.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

