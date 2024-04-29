iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 169,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 180,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

