Lincoln National Corp Sells 5,570 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $141.04 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.