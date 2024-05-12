Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 484.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 292,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 242,302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,188.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,323 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $25,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.93 and a 52-week high of $143.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,749,357. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

