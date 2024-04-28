Stifel Nicolaus Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $13.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNAP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative return on equity of 45.02% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,159.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

