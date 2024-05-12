Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,564,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Markel Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,652.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,502.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,450.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.65 and a 1 year high of $1,655.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.