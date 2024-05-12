Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.49 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in General Motors by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 64,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First National Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,772,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $315,093,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

