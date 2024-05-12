Austin Aerts Sells 6,592 Shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,592 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $63,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 315,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,442.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Austin Aerts sold 8,092 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $75,822.04.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:SERA opened at $9.26 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. Analysts expect that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sera Prognostics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SERA. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.