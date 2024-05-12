JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,066,506 shares of company stock worth $195,621,185. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.