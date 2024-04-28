Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,689,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,003,000 after acquiring an additional 278,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,325,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,685,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,343,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.