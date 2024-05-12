DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.05.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DV opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,830,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,615 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

